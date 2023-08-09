Portland Adult Ed teacher receives Outstanding Teacher Award

Shoshana Hoose, an English as a Second Language teacher at Portland Adult Education, has been awarded the Maine Adult Education Association’s Outstanding Teacher Award.

“Shoshana Hoose is one of our master teachers at Portland Adult Education,” PAE Executive Director Abbie Yamamoto said at the Maine Adult Education Association’s annual conference in June. “She has designed curricula that are creative and impactful for our adult learners who have a diverse and unique set of strengths and needs. She is also a strong leader among the hourly teachers, who compose the majority of our teaching staff. We are proud and honored she has been acknowledged as this year’s Outstanding Teacher.”

Nominees are scored by a panel based on the teacher’s communication skills and ability to make students a priority, use of high quality curriculum materials and their work as part of a team, according to MAEA Executive Director Shirley Wright.

Hoose has been an ESL teacher at the school since January 2014. Before teaching, she worked as a newspaper reporter, documentary film maker and communications director for nonprofit organizations, including Portland Public Schools.

She will also be recognized with a K-12 teacher award by Educate Maine in December.

New leadership appointed for Portland Public Schools

The Portland Public Schools Board of Public Education Aug. 1 approved the appointments of new assistant principals for Deering and Portland high schools, and the schools filled other leadership positions as well.

Halima Noor has been interim assistant principal at Deering High School since January and will now join co-Assistant Principal Sarah Obare. At Portland High School, Scott Walker will work alongside co-Assistant Principal Alberto Morales. He was most recently assistant principal at Brewer High School.

Angela Atkinson Duina has been hired as the new executive director of elementary schools. She was most recently an assistant professor of educational leadership at the University of Southern Maine.

Matthew Powers is the new director of data and analytics and was previously a quality and data supervisor at Greater Portland Health.

Aaron Townsend, formerly assistant superintendent for school management and then interim co-superintendent for six months, was appointed as deputy superintendent.

Interim Assistant Superintendent Abdullahi Ahmed has been named the executive director of secondary schools.

“We’re excited to add these strong leaders to our team for the 2023-24 school year,” Superintendent Ryan Scallon said. “They all have the knowledge, skills and experience to work to advance the achievement, whole-student … and equity goals of the Portland Promise, our strategic plan, and ensure that all Portland Public Schools students have an optimal learning experience.”

