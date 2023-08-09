Hires, promotions, appointments

Nick Des Lauriers, a senior consultant at Opus Consulting in Portland, was promoted to chief operating officer. He joined Opus in 2021 and has over 10 years of experience building and advising businesses.

Lily Morrissette has been hired by RE/MAX Shoreline as a real estate agent at its Portland office.

Nicholas DiMatteo of North Yarmouth was hired by Katahdin Trust as senior vice president, commercial services officer at its Scarborough location.

LaShauna Austria and Jean Theron Willoughby have joined Agrarian Trust, based in Portland, as interim co-directors. Austria is the owner of Seeds of Change Consulting and Kindred Seedlings Farm in North Carolina and has worked with Willoughby to lead workshops for the Racial Equity Institute. Fran Miller, a senior staff attorney and adjunct faculty member at Vermont Law and Graduate School’s Center for Agriculture and Food Systems, was named to the Agrarian Trust’s board of directors.

Giving back

Town & Country Federal Credit Union was a sponsor of Maine Cancer Foundation’s Tri for a Cure fundraiser, and contributed nearly $25,000.

Recognition

Jeffrey Talbert, chairperson of Preti Flaherty’s Environmental Group, has been invited to the American College of Environmental Lawyers. Fellows of the ACOEL are recognized for their success in environmental law for at least 15 years and for sharing knowledge of the field by writing, speaking or teaching. Talbert was an attorney in the Justice Department’s Environmental Enforcement Section from 2004 to 2008.

Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland has been named by U.S. News & World Report as a high performing hospital for back surgery, hip replacement and knee replacement. This is the highest distinction a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals Procedures and Conditions rating.

Granted

Finding Our Voices has received $10,000 from the Elmina B. Sewall Foundation of Freeport to support its new program, “Finding Our Smiles,” giving free dental care for Maine women and children who are victims of domestic abuse.

Noteworthy

ProSearch, a Maine-based recruiting and staffing firm in Portland, acquired Technology Staffing Partners of Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: