Exhibits/Galleries
Friday 8/11
Chelsea Ellis and Todd Watts: Opening reception 5-8 p.m., Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Suite A3, Portland. Exhibit on display 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays through Sept. 30. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org
Saturday 8/12
Art in the Park Show and Sale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mill Creek Park, 50 Hinckley Drive, South Portland. Free admission. artintheparkmaine.com
Wednesday 8/16-Saturday 8/26
Plein Air Art Festival: Painting workshops, craft show, farmers market and more throughout Yarmouth. artascope.org
Through 8/19
Sebascodegan artists: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Old School House, 1594 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island, Harpswell. facebook.com/sebascodeganartists
Through 8/21
Beverly Bono and Linda Rowell-Kelley plein air: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, Freeport. visitfreeport.com
Through 8/25
“Explorations”: Mairen O’Neill and Ashlyn Feeley, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org
Through 8/26
“Color and Light”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. meetinghousearts.org
“Earth and Light”: David Rankin, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com
Tom Hall: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com
Through 8/30
Jane Herbert: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. richardboydpottery.com
Through 9/1
“Kindred Variations”: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, Points of View Artists, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick. povartistsmaine.com
“Encounters” interactive exhibit: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, Maine Studio Works, 170 Anderson St., Portland. $15. chroma2four.com
Through 9/9
“Us and ME”: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Kenise Barnes Fine Art, 43 York St., Portland. kbfa.com
Through 9/29
“The Painterly Print”: 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick. 800-729-8033
Through 10/15
“The Art of Wonder”: Robert McCloskey, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/mccloskey
Ongoing
Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com
Film
Sunday 8/13
“King on Screen”: Documentary on Stephen King, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $9; $7 members. space538.org
“The Letter”: Documentary on Pope Francis’ “Laudato Si'” letter, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 280 Ocean House Road, Cape Elizabeth. capeelizabethumc@gmail.com or 779-8396
Friday 8/18
“Picnic and a Little Mutiny” with descriptive audio: Director FAQ after film, 6 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. Free, reservation required. space538.org
Friday 8/18-Sunday 8/20
John and Francis Ford Film Festival: Opening reception 5-7 p.m. Friday, State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland; panels and screenings 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. $149-$250. fordfilmfestival.com
Ongoing
Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com
Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org
Music
Friday 8/11
“50 Years of Hip-Hop”: 5-8 p.m., Congress Square Park, 10 Congress Square, Portland. fb.me/e/11t3HdiBF
Queens of the Stone Age, The End is Nero: 7 p.m., Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland. $20-$200. ticketmaster.com
Charles Overton Quartet: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. space538.org
Saved by the 90s: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Friday 8/11-Monday 8/14
Grateful Camp Out festival: Thomas Point Beach and Campground, 29 Meadow Road, Brunswick. $50-$160. thomaspointbeach.com
Saturday 8/12
Sons of Quint: 6 p.m., Flight Deck Brewing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick. flightdeckbrewing.com
Marc Cohn, Shawn Colvin: L.L.Bean Summer in the Park, 7:30 p.m., 95 Main St., Freeport. Free. visitfreeport.com
“Summer Dreams”: Portland Chamber Music Festival, 7:30 p.m., Hannaford Hall, 88 Bedford St., Portland. $30-$45, under age 21 free. pcmf.org
Sister Sparrow and the Dirty Birds: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $29.50. 21-plus. auramaine.com
The Steel Wheels: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Through 8/13
Guster’s on the Ocean festival: 7:30 p.m. Friday, State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $40-$65. ontheoceanfest.com
Tuesday 8/15
Stolen Gin: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 day-of. 18-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Wet: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $22 advance, $25 at door. space538.org
Wednesday 8/16
Breakin’ Strings: Music on the Mall series, 6 p.m., Brunswick Town Mall, 195 Maine St., Brunswick. Free. brunswickdowntown.org
Fanfare Kimbanguiste: 6:30 p.m., Western Promenade, Portland. Free, registration encouraged. space538.org
Thursday 8/17
Bread and Circus: 6 p.m., Winslow Memorial Park, Winslow Park Way, Freeport. Free. visitfreeport.com
Peter Gallway and the Real Band: Made in Maine music series, 6 p.m., L.L.Bean, 95 Main St., Freeport. visitfreeport.com
Samuel James: 6 p.m., Fort Allen Park, 49 Eastern Promenade, Portland. Free. easternpromenade.org
Memphis Lightning: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $21 advance, $25 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com
“The Kreutzer Connection”: Portland Chamber Music Festival, 7:30 p.m., Hannaford Hall, 88 Bedford St., Portland. $30-$45, under age 21 free. pcmf.org
Portland Jazz Orchestra, Ellen Rowe: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $7 advance, $10 at door, $7 seniors, $5 students. onelongfellowsquare.com
Lyle Divinsky’s Summer of Soul: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Friday 8/18
Brothers Osborne: 6 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $49.50 advance, $55 at door, ages 3 and under free. statetheatreportland.com
The Gawler Sisters: 6 p.m., Memorial Park, 19 Bow St., Freeport. meetinghousearts.org
Mark and Raianne: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $21 advance, $25 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com
Paul Jacobs on the Kotzschmar Organ: 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $10-$33, $31 seniors, $21 students, ages 12 and under free. porttix.com
Yellowcard: 7 p.m., Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland. $25-$156. ticketmaster.com
Illiterate Light, Kind Hearted Strangers: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Mr. Sun: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $35 advance, $45 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Sunny Day Real Estate: 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $39.50. 21-plus. auramaine.com
Through 9/1
Summer Sunsets Live: 4-8:30 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. thompsonspoint.com
Live music at Alto: 6 p.m. Fridays, Alto Terrace Bar and Kitchen, 25 Hancock St., Portland. altoportland.com
Ongoing
Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org
Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m. Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com
Open jazz session: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com
Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m. every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com
Friday DJ: 8 p.m. Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe
“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m. Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com
Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m. every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com
Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com
Live Music: 9 p.m. Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Karaoke: 10 p.m. Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Theater/Dance
Through 8/13
“Firebringer”: 7:30 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $16 advance, $14 seniors and students, $20 at door, $18 seniors and students. thehillarts.me
“Keep Singing!” short musicals: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, The Playhouse, 305 Route 1, Yarmouth. $20. 16-plus. linco.media
Thursday 8/17-Sunday 9/3
“Sanctuary City”: Previews 7-9 p.m. Aug. 17-19; standard shows 3-5 p.m. Sundays, 7-9 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance. thehillarts.me
Through 8/20
“Love and Lobsters”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, Freeport Performing Arts Center, 30 Holbrook St., Freeport. $20 advance, $10 students, $24 at door, $14 students. fcponline.org
Through 8/26
“Something Rotten!”: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, Maine State Music Theatre, 1 Bath Road, Brunswick. $74-$125. msmt.org
Through 8/27
“Make Way For Ducklings”: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $20. kitetails.org/makeway
Through 8/31
“Hot Flash! What A Feelin!”: 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com
Ongoing
Open Stage: 6 p.m. last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com
To contribute an item to The Forecaster’s Arts Calendar, go to theforecaster.net and click on Add Your Event under the Things to Do heading.
Send questions/comments to the editors.