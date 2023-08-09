Exhibits/Galleries

Friday 8/11

Chelsea Ellis and Todd Watts: Opening reception 5-8 p.m., Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Suite A3, Portland. Exhibit on display 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays through Sept. 30. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

Saturday 8/12

Art in the Park Show and Sale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mill Creek Park, 50 Hinckley Drive, South Portland. Free admission. artintheparkmaine.com

Wednesday 8/16-Saturday 8/26

Plein Air Art Festival: Painting workshops, craft show, farmers market and more throughout Yarmouth. artascope.org

Advertisement

Through 8/19

Sebascodegan artists: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Old School House, 1594 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island, Harpswell. facebook.com/sebascodeganartists

Through 8/21

Beverly Bono and Linda Rowell-Kelley plein air: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, Freeport. visitfreeport.com

Through 8/25

“Explorations”: Mairen O’Neill and Ashlyn Feeley, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Advertisement

Through 8/26

“Color and Light”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. meetinghousearts.org

“Earth and Light”: David Rankin, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Tom Hall: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com

Through 8/30

Jane Herbert: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. richardboydpottery.com

Advertisement

Through 9/1

“Kindred Variations”: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, Points of View Artists, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick. povartistsmaine.com

“Encounters” interactive exhibit: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, Maine Studio Works, 170 Anderson St., Portland. $15. chroma2four.com

Through 9/9

“Us and ME”: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Kenise Barnes Fine Art, 43 York St., Portland. kbfa.com

Through 9/29

Advertisement

“The Painterly Print”: 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick. 800-729-8033

Through 10/15

“The Art of Wonder”: Robert McCloskey, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/mccloskey

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com

Film

Sunday 8/13

Advertisement

“King on Screen”: Documentary on Stephen King, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $9; $7 members. space538.org

“The Letter”: Documentary on Pope Francis’ “Laudato Si'” letter, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 280 Ocean House Road, Cape Elizabeth. capeelizabethumc@gmail.com or 779-8396

Friday 8/18

“Picnic and a Little Mutiny” with descriptive audio: Director FAQ after film, 6 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. Free, reservation required. space538.org

Friday 8/18-Sunday 8/20

John and Francis Ford Film Festival: Opening reception 5-7 p.m. Friday, State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland; panels and screenings 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. $149-$250. fordfilmfestival.com

Advertisement

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Music

Friday 8/11

“50 Years of Hip-Hop”: 5-8 p.m., Congress Square Park, 10 Congress Square, Portland. fb.me/e/11t3HdiBF

Queens of the Stone Age, The End is Nero: 7 p.m., Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland. $20-$200. ticketmaster.com

Advertisement

Charles Overton Quartet: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. space538.org

Saved by the 90s: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Friday 8/11-Monday 8/14

Grateful Camp Out festival: Thomas Point Beach and Campground, 29 Meadow Road, Brunswick. $50-$160. thomaspointbeach.com

Saturday 8/12

Sons of Quint: 6 p.m., Flight Deck Brewing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick. flightdeckbrewing.com

Advertisement

Marc Cohn, Shawn Colvin: L.L.Bean Summer in the Park, 7:30 p.m., 95 Main St., Freeport. Free. visitfreeport.com

“Summer Dreams”: Portland Chamber Music Festival, 7:30 p.m., Hannaford Hall, 88 Bedford St., Portland. $30-$45, under age 21 free. pcmf.org

Sister Sparrow and the Dirty Birds: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $29.50. 21-plus. auramaine.com

The Steel Wheels: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Through 8/13

Guster’s on the Ocean festival: 7:30 p.m. Friday, State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $40-$65. ontheoceanfest.com

Advertisement

Tuesday 8/15

Stolen Gin: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 day-of. 18-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Wet: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $22 advance, $25 at door. space538.org

Wednesday 8/16

Breakin’ Strings: Music on the Mall series, 6 p.m., Brunswick Town Mall, 195 Maine St., Brunswick. Free. brunswickdowntown.org

Fanfare Kimbanguiste: 6:30 p.m., Western Promenade, Portland. Free, registration encouraged. space538.org

Advertisement

Thursday 8/17

Bread and Circus: 6 p.m., Winslow Memorial Park, Winslow Park Way, Freeport. Free. visitfreeport.com

Peter Gallway and the Real Band: Made in Maine music series, 6 p.m., L.L.Bean, 95 Main St., Freeport. visitfreeport.com

Samuel James: 6 p.m., Fort Allen Park, 49 Eastern Promenade, Portland. Free. easternpromenade.org

Memphis Lightning: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $21 advance, $25 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

“The Kreutzer Connection”: Portland Chamber Music Festival, 7:30 p.m., Hannaford Hall, 88 Bedford St., Portland. $30-$45, under age 21 free. pcmf.org

Advertisement

Portland Jazz Orchestra, Ellen Rowe: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $7 advance, $10 at door, $7 seniors, $5 students. onelongfellowsquare.com

Lyle Divinsky’s Summer of Soul: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Friday 8/18

Brothers Osborne: 6 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $49.50 advance, $55 at door, ages 3 and under free. statetheatreportland.com

The Gawler Sisters: 6 p.m., Memorial Park, 19 Bow St., Freeport. meetinghousearts.org

Mark and Raianne: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $21 advance, $25 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Advertisement

Paul Jacobs on the Kotzschmar Organ: 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $10-$33, $31 seniors, $21 students, ages 12 and under free. porttix.com

Yellowcard: 7 p.m., Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland. $25-$156. ticketmaster.com

Illiterate Light, Kind Hearted Strangers: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Mr. Sun: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $35 advance, $45 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Sunny Day Real Estate: 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $39.50. 21-plus. auramaine.com

Through 9/1

Advertisement

Summer Sunsets Live: 4-8:30 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. thompsonspoint.com

Live music at Alto: 6 p.m. Fridays, Alto Terrace Bar and Kitchen, 25 Hancock St., Portland. altoportland.com

Ongoing

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org

Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m. Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com

Open jazz session: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com

Advertisement

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m. every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

Friday DJ: 8 p.m. Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m. Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m. every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m. Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Advertisement

Karaoke: 10 p.m. Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Through 8/13

“Firebringer”: 7:30 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $16 advance, $14 seniors and students, $20 at door, $18 seniors and students. thehillarts.me

“Keep Singing!” short musicals: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, The Playhouse, 305 Route 1, Yarmouth. $20. 16-plus. linco.media

Thursday 8/17-Sunday 9/3

“Sanctuary City”: Previews 7-9 p.m. Aug. 17-19; standard shows 3-5 p.m. Sundays, 7-9 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance. thehillarts.me

Advertisement

Through 8/20

“Love and Lobsters”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, Freeport Performing Arts Center, 30 Holbrook St., Freeport. $20 advance, $10 students, $24 at door, $14 students. fcponline.org

Through 8/26

“Something Rotten!”: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, Maine State Music Theatre, 1 Bath Road, Brunswick. $74-$125. msmt.org

Through 8/27

“Make Way For Ducklings”: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $20. kitetails.org/makeway

Advertisement

Through 8/31

“Hot Flash! What A Feelin!”: 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Ongoing

Open Stage: 6 p.m. last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com

To contribute an item to The Forecaster’s Arts Calendar, go to theforecaster.net and click on Add Your Event under the Things to Do heading.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: