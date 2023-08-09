The American Red Cross, which reports a shortfall of about 25,000 blood donations so far this summer, will hold blood drives in Topsham, Freeport and Brunswick this month.

The drives are scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 26, at the American Red Cross Mid Coast Chapter, 16 Community Way, Topsham; noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 5 Park St., Freeport; and noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Brunswick Hotel and Tavern, 4 Noble St., Brunswick.

The Red Cross especially needs donors with blood types of O negative, O positive, B negative and A negative as well as platelet donors. For those who don’t know their blood type, making a donation is an easy way to find out this important personal health information, the Red Cross of Northern New England said in a press release. The Red Cross will notify new donors of their blood type soon after they give.

Schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767. Everyone who donates in August will receive a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice.

