The town of Topsham will host a tour of various sites along the 1.4 mile tributary stream to the Androscoggin River that runs near the Topsham Fair Mall on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Attendees will hear about the existing water quality challenges, as well as opportunities for implementing green infrastructure to improve improve climate resilience and water quality in the area.

To register, email Julie Erdman at jerdman@topshammaine.com.

