A South Portland man accused of shooting a couple to death in front of their two children in Westbrook in June was charged with two counts of murder and the attempted murder of their son.

A Cumberland County Grand Jury indicted Marcel Lagrange Jr., 24, Thursday on six total counts, including aggravated assault, criminal threatening and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

Police don’t believe Lagrange had any connection to Brittney Cockrell, 37, and Michael Hayter, 41, when he allegedly confronted the couple and their children in a parking lot at the intersection of Main Street and Bridge Street in Westbrook.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots on June 19 just before 8:30 p.m. and witnessed Lagrange shoot Cockrell near a parked car. Hayter, who police say was dead when first responders arrived, was in the car with the couple’s two children, Mason, 11, and Mattie Belle, 7.

According to the indictment, Lagrange also fired at Mason and “intended to cause multiple deaths.

When police arrived Lagrange ran down Main Street where he’s accused of assaulting a 75-year-old man before several bystanders tackled and disarmed him, police said.

According to the indictment, Lagrange used a Glock 10mm handgun to commit the shootings. He has not been charged with possessing a weapon illegally. According to a state police spokesperson, Lagrange was not prohibited from owning a firearm because he had never been convicted of a felony.

He was taken to Cumberland County Jail and made his initial court appearance on June 21 but did not enter a plea.

He faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

This story will be updated.

