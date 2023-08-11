ORONO — A few months ago, you could argue that tight end was the University of Maine football team’s biggest strength. Shawn Bowman was returning from a broken leg that caused him to miss the final three games of the 2022 season. A preseason all-Coastal Athletic Association selection last season, Bowman was considered one of the top tight ends in the Football Championship Subdivision.

In late spring, though, Bowman transferred to a Football Bowl Subdivision program – Rutgers of the Big Ten. Suddenly, the Black Bears had a wide-open battle for playing time at tight end.

While the remaining tight ends are short on game experience, there’s reason for optimism, Coach Jordan Stevens said.

“That’s really a lot of the positions on our team. There’s a lot of talent there, but just experience playing games, we have less of those guys this year. And that’s fine. We have the right guys,” Stevens said.

Friday afternoon, the Black Bears held their first preseason intersquad scrimmage as they prepare for the season opener at Florida International on Sept. 2. Senior tight end Cooper Heisey and sophomores Rohan Jones and Eli Mahan have the inside track at playing time for now, with sophomore Declan McKevitt and freshmen Elijah Smalls, Jake Kucera and Francisco Pratts III in the mix.

“We just got to take it day by day. Obviously, we lost a great player and a great friend in Shawn when he left. Coop (Heisey) has been around football a long time. He’s leading us along,” said Mahan, a 6-4, 250-pound Fryeburg native.

Advertisement

Despite missing the final three games of the 2022 season after suffering a broken leg in a 31-21 loss to Richmond on Oct. 29, Bowman still finished fourth on the team with 31 receptions and 377 receiving yards and was second with five touchdowns. He was selected third team all-CAA after the season.

Of the current tight ends, only Jones (nine catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns) and McKevitt (one catch, 21 yards) saw action last season. Heisey and Mahan suffered season-ending knee injuries in the preseason a year ago.

“The group’s really cohesive. I think we all have a piece in there. I’m kind of the old head of the group, so I try to lead everybody,” said the 6-4, 250-pound Heisey, who transferred to Maine last year from Rutgers. “I’m really excited to get back and get out there. I’ve kind of been itching for a year now.”

Jones was the first recruit signed by Stevens after he was hired as head coach in December 2021. The 6-2, 230 pound Jones moved from wide receiver to tight end last season. In the season finale against rival New Hampshire, Jones scored a touchdown on a lateral from Montigo Moss in overtime, pulling the Black Bears within a point of victory.

“The move, I felt a little weird about it, but I had a great mentor in Shawn Bowman. I worked a lot with him and learned a lot. I worked with guys like Eli and Coop teaching me the blocking aspects of the position. I was more of a receiver. I feel like now, I’m still not up to my potential, but I’ve gotten better at it thanks to working with these guys,” Jones said.

Jones said he thinks he has a better understanding of football from learning the offensive line’s blocking schemes. Catching the ball is still his biggest strength. In Friday’s scrimmage, Jones showed off those skills with an 80-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Anthony Harris.

Advertisement

“They’re just consistent, and that’s what I saw again today. There’s areas they have to work on and improve, but it’s our eighth practice,” Stevens said. “We’re not even halfway through camp. There’s still a lot of work to be done, but they’re on the right path.”

Stevens praised the blocking ability of Heisey and Mahan. Both caught a pass in Friday’s scrimmage and showed their blocking ability in Maine’s run game.

“Cooper Heisey is the leader of that group. They have a great way and work ethic about them,” Stevens said. “Eli Mahan, you see him every day in practice, being able to stay on blocks and finish. You throw Rohan Jones into that mix, he adds a different dimension with his athletic ability.”

The tight end has a big role in new offensive coordinator Steve Cooper’s scheme, Heisey said, adding he has friends who played tight end at other schools under Cooper who enjoyed it. Cooper previously coached at Nebraska.

“The tight end’s a focal point, an we love that. We’ve got to be physical in the run game, pass game, pass protection, everything. I’m really enjoying it. Running around, loving it,” Heisey said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: