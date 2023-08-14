State troopers responded to a series of car crashes involving 14 vehicles on Interstate 295 in Freeport Sunday afternoon during severe downpours.
Troopers arrived just before 3:15 p.m. and counted five separate crashes along a half-mile stretch of the interstate on both sides. Police said heavy rains and heavy traffic flow were the likely cause.
According to a news release, no one was severely injured, but one person was transported to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick with minor injuries.
Five vehicles, including a boat and trailer, were towed from the scene, but the remainder were drivable. It took police an hour to clear the scene before fully opening the Interstate.
Maine State Police were assisted at the scene by Freeport Police and Fire, Yarmouth Fire Department, Atlantic Coast Towing and Copp Motors.
