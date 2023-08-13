Marjorie Perkins doesn’t understand all the fuss.

She said she did what anyone would do when a teenager broke into her home and attacked her in the middle of the night last month. After fighting him off, she fed him snacks because he said he was hungry, giving her the opportunity to call police for help. Her story spread to media outlets across the globe.

“I don’t understand it,” she said last week. “It baffles me, all this attention. I don’t know why anyone wouldn’t do what I did. Aren’t you going to fight for yourself if someone attacks you?”

She said she’s received phone calls from national talk shows and media outlets in Germany and Canada. The BBC, Associated Press and New York Post picked up her story, and it was featured on Reddit, where it received thousands of likes and comments. Commenters called her a hero and a “Level 100 Mainer.”

