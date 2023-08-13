Bath police will set up sobriety checkpoints and send out extra patrols targeting impaired drivers over the Labor Day holiday.

The department is partnering with the federal National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and its Drive Sober of Get Pulled Over campaign.

Sobriety checkpoints and will be set up in the city Aug. 16 through Sept. 4.

“It’s so important that drivers act responsibly, and that includes refraining from impaired driving,” Deputy police Chief Michelle Small said in a news release. “This is a special time of year for many, and we want our community members to enjoy it. We need commitment from drivers that they’ll keep the roads free of drunk drivers so that everyone can have a safe summer. This enforcement period allows us to get the message out that drunk driving is illegal, and it takes lives. Help us put an end to this senseless behavior.

“Drunk driving is not acceptable behavior. It is essential to plan a sober ride home before you ever leave for the party. There are many resources available to get you home safely. There are just no excuses for drunk driving.”

Police did not specify what days or where the checkpoints would be set up.

The effort is being funded by Bath police and the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety using federal funds from traffic safety administration.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: