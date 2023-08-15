A Massachusetts woman died on a Casco Bay island on Monday evening after being pinned between two trucks.

Alyssa Fluet, 21, of Methuen, Massachusetts, was attempting to stop a Ford Ranger parked along Island Avenue on Long Island as it began rolling toward another truck. She was pinned between the two Rangers and died at the scene, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Long Island sits between Peaks and Chebeague islands in Casco Bay. Both cars were empty when the crash occurred, police said.

Detectives believe “motor vehicle defects” contributed to the crash, which is still under investigation.

