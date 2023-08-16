I applaud the Scarborough Town Council’s good sense in recently rejecting the option to buy land for a new school from The Downs’ Crossroad Holdings.
Crossroad Holdings added untenable requirements to the negotiations that are unacceptable for the welfare of Scarborough residents. I thank Scarborough’s councilors and manager for holding the line and saying enough to The Downs’ most recent attempt to manipulate for the developers’ advantage to the detriment of Scarborough. Good luck on future negotiations and alternatives!
Nina McKee
Scarborough
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.