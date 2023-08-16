I applaud the Scarborough Town Council’s good sense in recently rejecting the option to buy land for a new school from The Downs’ Crossroad Holdings.

Crossroad Holdings added untenable requirements to the negotiations that are unacceptable for the welfare of Scarborough residents. I thank Scarborough’s councilors and manager for holding the line and saying enough to The Downs’ most recent attempt to manipulate for the developers’ advantage to the detriment of Scarborough. Good luck on future negotiations and alternatives!

Nina McKee

Scarborough

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: