In August 2021, I was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
This spring, I was placed on the Gibson Cancer Unit, the seventh floor at Maine Medical Center. The care given to me was phenomenal and well planned. The nursing staff were efficient, kind and empathetic. The staff surrounded me with compassion and genuine love of their jobs. All had upbeat personalities and professional judgment. I’m not able to remember all their names; a few stand out: Fiona, Tim, Tori, Libby and so many others.
The entire medical staff was a joy to work with. They would respond to my call bell within three minutes. The key words here are “kindness” and “exceptional.”
Thank you all on Seventh Heaven!
Lauren Ann Corbett
Old Orchard Beach
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.