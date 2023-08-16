In August 2021, I was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

This spring, I was placed on the Gibson Cancer Unit, the seventh floor at Maine Medical Center. The care given to me was phenomenal and well planned. The nursing staff were efficient, kind and empathetic. The staff surrounded me with compassion and genuine love of their jobs. All had upbeat personalities and professional judgment. I’m not able to remember all their names; a few stand out: Fiona, Tim, Tori, Libby and so many others.

The entire medical staff was a joy to work with. They would respond to my call bell within three minutes. The key words here are “kindness” and “exceptional.”

Thank you all on Seventh Heaven!

Lauren Ann Corbett

Old Orchard Beach

