Asylum-seeking families at the Portland Expo were moved to hotels in Freeport and Lewiston Wednesday as the city closed a temporary shelter that has been housing people there for the last four months.

About 190 people from 60 families remained at the Expo Wednesday morning — down from 300 people at peak capacity this spring. Families headed to Lewiston began loading onto school buses before 9 a.m. and a U-Haul was packed with their belongings after the buses pulled away.

Those traveling to Freeport followed, with the last bus loading 24 remaining people around 10:30 a.m.

Director of Health and Human Services Kristen Dow said the process went smoothly.

“There has been a lot of ‘thank you’ and a lot of people stopping us and saying thank you to the city for everything we’ve done,” Dow said. “People seem to be really happy… It’s been a lot of thanks and a lot of thanks for the shelter staff that are here.”

Some families who were waiting to load buses and vans said they were grateful and happy to be getting shelter at the hotels, though they’re also eager to find permanent housing.

“We are happy. We appreciate the government efforts on our behalf,” said Doriana Daniel, an asylum seeker from Angola.

Daniel said she will be looking for housing while at the hotel in Freeport because she knows it must be expensive. “I want to find a house very quickly,” she said.

