A 10-year-old child who was abducted in Maryland has been reunited with their parents following a collaborative effort involving officers from the Portland and Baltimore police departments and the FBI.

Portland police said the victim’s alleged abductor has been arrested and could face human trafficking charges.

Portland’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID) was contacted Sunday by Baltimore police seeking helping finding the 10-year-old child, who was abducted in Baltimore and was believed to be in Portland, interim Assistant Chief Robert Martin said in a news release Wednesday.

Martin said Portland officers worked closely with Baltimore police as well as an FBI Task Force officer to locate the child, who was reunited with their parents.

When asked if the child was harmed and how they were located, Martin said in an email that “Because of the nature of the crime we will not be releasing any details.”

Portland police arrested a 17-year-old Honduran national, who has been charged in connection with the abduction. Martin did not provide any additional details regarding the circumstances surrounding the abduction, the arrest, or when the suspect might appear in court.

“The suspect is currently in the process of being extradited back to Baltimore to face potential adult charges stemming from the abduction,” Martin said.

CID officers are continuing their investigation into the case, which is expected to result in additional human trafficking related charges, Martin said.

