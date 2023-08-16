If you’re a Shakespeare buff or simply dabble in all things Broadway, then Maine State Music Theatre’s final show of the season is for you. “Something Rotten!” is full of wit, innuendos, lavish costumes, spectacular dance numbers, and a stellar cast to boot.

The direction and choreography of Marc Robin showcased the cast in the best light possible (pun intended), earning them a standing ovation in the middle of Act 1 on opening night.

“Something Rotten!,” set in 1595, follows brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom, two playwrights struggling to claw their way out of Shakespeare’s enormous shadow. With a little help from Nostradamus (Blake Hammond), Nick Bottom (Bryant Martin) finds a way to cheat success by looking into the future to steal Shakespeare’s greatest play, or so he thinks. A revenge scheme with too many plot holes becomes an entertaining and humbling experience for every artist involved.

The Tony-nominated musical was written by John O’Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick, with music and lyrics by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick. “Something Rotten!” made its Broadway debut in 2015 and played over 700 performances. The comedy has toured domestically and internationally ever since. The show is akin to Broadway hits “Spamalot” and “Book of Mormon.”

Act One opens with its winsome number “Welcome to the Renaissance,” assuring audiences they will thoroughly enjoy the next three hours of their lives with puffy sleeves and flashy dance moves. Disgruntled playwright Nick Bottom (Bryant Martin) earned mass approval with his display of charm and masculinity in the number “God, I Hate Shakespeare.” Soon after, audiences gave a standing ovation during the number “A Musical” performed by Nostradamus (Blake Hammond), Martin, and company. The high-energy number was a successful mash-up of Broadway’s greatest hits thanks to Hammond’s humor and the outstanding chorus of tap dancers.

No musical would be complete without forbidden love. Portia (Carolyn Anne Miller), a naive Protestant who can’t bear to stay away from Nigel Bottom (Jordan De Leon) and his poetic verses. Miller mastered physical comedy after having too many glasses of wine and a scandalous picnic in the park where she mirrored one of Meg Ryan’s most famous scenes from the movie “When Harry Met Sally.” Portia’s father, played by Kevin Earley, chides her sinful behavior, despite harboring his own sexual desires, which he unsuccessfully masks with hilarious innuendos, often stealing the scene.

This show has no shortage of strong women, especially Nick Bottom’s wife Bea (Luczy Godinez) who is the ultimate feminist. Dressing like a man on several occasions to keep her family afloat, Godinez’s heartfelt performance and powerhouse vocals are a thing to behold.

Act Two showcases the self-proclaimed star William Shakespeare (Tyler Hanes) who oozes sex appeal in the number “Hard to Be the Bard,” with delicious vocals and tight leather pants. We may never know what the real Shakespeare was like, but in this show, he is the ultimate rockstar with the largest “ego” you have ever seen. Hanes delivers an impressive performance with skilled dance moves, singing, and improvised moments of humor.

Once again MSMT Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark chose the perfect show to end another fantastic season. “Something Rotten!” is unlike any other musical you will see this year. Brace yourself because you will laugh until you cry and then laugh some more.

The show runs through Aug. 26. Visit msmt.org for more information on tickets and schedules.

