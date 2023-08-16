Back to school! It used to be a new pencil box and Trapper Keeper. Now it is more likely to be a new tablet, computer or even a phone. Given new beginnings with a new school year, new teachers, and new school and classroom expectations, this is a perfect time to have a family discussion about technology.

While each school and each classroom may have their own set of expectations, it is essential that parents and caregivers know what and how technology will be used for each of their kids. While elementary classrooms often have a class set of devices (whether tablets or computers) that are kept at school for use there, middle and high school students typically are assigned a device that they are allowed to take home.

Knowing exactly what the school and classroom rules are for using and caring for devices is critical and parents should have a frank talk with their kids so both agree on and understand the school tech rules. For devices coming home, their obvious first use is for homework and school projects. But parents should also talk with their children about their own limits and expectations for use of any device at home.

Here are several tips for parents to assist their children to use technology responsibly in the classroom and at home.

• Talk to your child about online safety. Make sure they know how to protect themselves from cyberbullying, predators and other online dangers.

• Set limits on screen time. Too much screen time can be harmful to children’s development. Make sure your child has plenty of time for physical activity, social interaction and offline learning.

Advertisement

• Be involved in your child’s education. Ask about their assignments and how they are using technology in the classroom. Offer to help them with their homework and projects.

• Model responsible technology use. Children learn by watching the adults in their lives. Make sure you are using technology in a positive and productive way.

• Stay up to date on the latest educational technology trends. There are many great resources available online and in magazines that can help you learn more about how technology can be used to support learning. One of the best is common sense media (commonsensemedia.org), which combines original research with advocacy efforts to ensure a healthy environment for students and families.

• Perhaps what parents and caregivers want most is for their children to communicate with them immediately when an issue arises. Waiting to see if cyberbullying disappears or if inappropriate texting will stop if ignored is rarely a good idea. This works both ways with children who know they should talk with their parents immediately and parents who should be aware of anything out of the ordinary in their kids’ attitudes or behaviors.

Here is something you may want to try: a family technology plan that varies depending on the family’s needs and values. Some common elements that may be included in a family technology plan are:

• A statement of the family’s values about technology. What do the family members believe about the role of technology in their lives? And how does this play out in practice?

Advertisement

• Specific rules about where, when and how technology can be used. For example, the family may decide that devices are not allowed in bedrooms or at the dinner table.

• Guidelines for managing screen time. The family may decide to limit screen time to a certain number of hours per day or week.

• A plan for dealing with cyberbullying and other online dangers. The family may decide to install parental controls on devices, talk to their children about online safety or monitor their children’s online activity.

You may find these tips useful when creating a family technology plan:

• Involve all family members in the planning process. This will help to ensure that everyone is on the same page and that the plan is fair and realistic.

• Be flexible. The plan may need to be adjusted as the family’s needs change.

Advertisement

• Review the plan regularly. This will help to ensure that it is still working for the family.

• Communicate the plan to everyone in the family. Make sure everyone knows the rules and expectations. And this includes other family members like aunts and uncles and grandparents.

• Model responsible technology use. Children learn by watching the adults in their lives. Make sure you are using technology in a positive and productive way.

The start of a new school year is exciting (and sometimes nerve-racking) but it is also an excellent time, given the key role in our lives that technology plays, to make sure we are on the same technology page.

By taking the time to talk about these issues families can set clear expectations for everyone in the household and avoid conflict about technology use at home and in school.

Have a terrific school year!

BoomerTECH Adventures (boomertechadventures.com) provides expert guidance and resources to help Boomers and older adults develop competence and confidence using their Apple devices. Boomers themselves, BoomerTECH Adventures rely on their skills as educators to create experiences that meet individual needs through videos, Zoom presentations, tech tips and timely blog posts.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: