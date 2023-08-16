Bath’s comprehensive plan, a guiding document for the city’s development over the next decade, is being updated for the first time since 2009, and officials are gathering public reaction to a draft before finalizing it.

The 289-page draft lists priorities including the redevelopment of vacant properties like the old Morse High School and upgrading riverfront parks. City officials are gathering public comment through Aug. 31. Citizens can submit comments through planbath.me.

“This product is the culmination of years of staff, committee, and resident input,” City Manager Marc Meyers said in a statement. “I encourage residents to review the comprehensive plan and contribute comments to help fine-tune the final product.”

City officials, who began work on the comprehensive plan update in 2020, will amend the draft based on public feedback and finalize it in the coming weeks.

The plan details goals for land use, housing, transportation, environment, recreation, public facilities and economic development, among other factors.

Bath Iron Works contributed to the plan and said its goals may include moving more workers to Bath by consolidating offsite engineering and design work; worker attraction and retention efforts; and facility upgrades to increase its production.

“The development of this plan spanned several years and benefitted from consistent stewardship by multiple planners,” Director of Planning Jennifer Curtis said in a statement.

Residents can also submit comments in person at the Planning and Development Office at City Hall.

