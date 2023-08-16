Dan Ankeles said he will leave his seat on the Brunswick Town Council with one year left in his term to focus more on his work as a state representative and care for an ailing family member.

“It’s been incredible to serve,” Ankeles said Wednesday. “It’s been the honor of my life.”

Ankeles, 41, is in his second term on the council. He said he will stay on in his at-large seat through the end of the year; town officials plan to hold a special election in the fall so voters can choose who finishes the one year remaining in his term. It will be one of four council seats that will be determined in the Nov. 7 election; councilors James Mason (District 7) and Kathy Wilson (at-large) said they are not running for reelection, while Jennifer Hicks (District 5) said she is running.

“We got a lot done,” Ankeles said. “I’m very proud of our work.”

Ankeles said he fought for land and water conservation, affordable housing, the expansion of housing shelters and road repair funding, among other initiatives. He said he ran for council in 2018 to bring more accessibility to local government.

“I ran because I supported things like getting the track replaced at high school and making sure we can conserve Woodward Point,” he said, noting both were accomplished.

In 2022, Ankeles, a Democrat, was elected as the District 100 state representative. He serves on the Transportation Committee and has focused on addressing the infrastructure needs of Brunswick Landing. He said stepping down from the council will afford him more time to focus on his legislative work, including addressing revaluations like one in Brunswick that would result in big property tax hikes for some homeowners.

“There’s a lot to be done,” he said, adding that he plans to run for reelection as state representative next year.

Ankeles said he plans to spend more time helping Maine Democrats during elections to keep their seats and win new ones.

“I want to put some of my time to that so we can pass some of the state-level things we need,” he said.

Ankeles commended the town staff and voters for their support during his time on the council.

“The fact the community put its trust in me not only once but twice is incredible,” he said.

He urged other citizens to step up and run for council.

“There’s nothing more fulfilling than being able to play a meaningful role in your community,” he said. “It’s something we should all aspire to.”

