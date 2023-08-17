BATH – Phillip Lee Frederick, 74, of Bath, passed away on Aug. 11, 2023.

Phil lived in Clay, Ky. and attended Clay Consolidated School. He graduated from Webster County High School in 1967. After entering the Navy in 1968, he served active duty for 20 years, being involved in Naval Operations aboard the USS Craig and USS Rathburne in Vietnam, Japan, Okinawa, Hawaii and other areas. He was trained to be an X-Ray technician and served in that capacity.

He married Helen LeMont on July 2, 1982, and they made their home in Bath. They were members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bath.

After his military service, he worked as an X-Ray technician at the Regional Memorial Hospital/MidcoastHospital for 11 years. He also was an active leader in the local American Legion. He had a caring community of family and neighbors. He also enjoyed annual trips to Huntsville, Ala. to visit Larry, his brother, with many family gatherings. He spent the last few years as the devoted husband and care giver to Helen, his wife of 41 years. He was kind and generous to all.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Elizabeth (LeMont) Frederick; parents, James William and Wanda Frances Frederick.

Phillip is survived by his brother, Larry David Frederick (Peggy); nephew, Larry David Frederick, Jr. (Paige), nieces Patricia Ann Nichols (Jay) and Julie Frances Frederick; great-nephews and great-nieces; stepchildren; step-grandchildren and their families. He also leaves behind cousins in the Clay and Bowling Gree,n Ky. areas.

Visitation will be at the David E. Desmond and Son Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 18, from 11 to 1 p.m. A graveside service will follow at the Calvary Cemetery, Bath at 1 p.m.

