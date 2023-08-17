What’s tangy and sweet and goes with everything that says summer, such as grilled meat and fish, light vegetarian dishes and tacos? A scoop of red cabbage slaw also adds crunchy texture to a plain green salad or a big fat sandwich.

Not only is this slaw a breeze to make, but it can be eaten right away or kept in the fridge for up to a week.

I used a mandolin for the slicing, but a good sharp knife works, too. Massaging the cabbage with your hands softens it and makes it easier to eat, but if you like your slaw to be super crunchy, then skip this step. On the other hand, if you want more of a sauerkraut consistency, massage it even longer.

This slaw is the perfect accompaniment to chili crunch salmon. If you haven’t tried the wonderful chili crunch condiment yet, you must. It lends an amazing pop of flavor to anything from fried eggs to fish. I predict you will become addicted.

The easy-peasy pan-fried salmon filet recipe is a weeknight go-to. Make the sauce ahead and keep it in a jar in the fridge because you never know when you will be smacked with a craving for this entrée. Place the fillets on fluffy rice or atop a salad and you are good to go. And there will be room for dessert.

Let’s make it a light and cool one, shall we? Frozen clementine dessert must be made right before serving because if you make it ahead and leave it in the freezer, it’s just too hard to scoop and eat, and then it thaws too quickly.

When you make it, use any milk high in fat for the creamiest results. Coconut milk or whole milk, heavy cream or full-fat half-and-half works really well. The addition of vanilla makes it all taste like a Creamsicle – and who can resist that?

Red cabbage slaw

1 small to medium head of red cabbage, thinly shredded

1-2 teaspoons kosher salt

1/3 cup red onion, thinly sliced

1/3 cup white vinegar

1/4 cup any oil of your choice

2-3 tablespoons sugar

Wash cabbage and remove outer layers. Cut your cabbage in half and carefully remove the core using a sharp knife. Chop cabbage and onion as thinly as possible. Set the onion aside and place cabbage in a large bowl.

Sprinkle kosher salt over the cabbage and massage with your hands until softened. Add onion and other ingredients and toss. Enjoy right away or save it for leftovers. You can enjoy this salad up to a few days after preparing it.

Yield: 4 servings

Chili crunch salmon

4 (5-ounce) salmon fillets

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

2 cloves garlic, grated

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 heaping tablespoon honey

1-2 teaspoons chili crunch

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

Remove salmon from the refrigerator at least 40 minutes prior to cooking. Season with kosher salt on the flesh side.

For the sauce, add garlic, soy sauce, honey, chili crunch and sesame oil to a small bowl and whisk to combine.

Heat a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Add olive oil and place the salmon skin side up in the pan. Cook the salmon for 2-3 minutes, then flip the salmon over on the skin side and cook for another 2-3 minutes.

Turn down the heat to low and spoon the chili crunch sauce over the salmon. Let the salmon finish cooking in the sauce for 1 to 1½ minutes. Remove the salmon from the pan and serve immediately.

Yield: 4 servings

Frozen clementine dessert

3 cups frozen clementine segments, about 10 large clementines

1/4 cup canned coconut milk

2 tablespoons honey or maple syrup

1 tablespoon vanilla

Dark chocolate for garnish, optional

In a food processor, place frozen clementine segments, coconut milk, honey and vanilla. Blend all the ingredients together for a few minutes, scraping down the sides as needed, until the mixture is smooth.

Immediately scoop the sorbet into bowls and garnish with dark chocolate if desired.

Yield: 4 small servings

