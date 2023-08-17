LIVERMORE — The father of a former Livermore woman said his daughter Anna Letalien Willis of Alabama is “in critical condition fighting for her life” at an Alabama hospital after being burned over half of her body last week.

“Anna needs our help,” her sister Christy Mitchell wrote on a GoFundMe fundraising account page.

“On August 8th at 3:30 a.m. in Decatur, AL, Anna was viciously attacked by her husband. While sleeping Anna was doused with an ignitable fluid and lit on fire. She suffers from 3rd degree burns over 50% of her body, and is in the trauma 1 burn unit in Birmingham Alabama,” Mitchell wrote.

Anna had been in a medically induced coma until Saturday.

Mitchell and their mother, Kim Letalien, have gotten an apartment so they can be with Anna.

Anna and her twin sister, Laura, graduated from Livermore Falls High School in 1999 in Livermore Falls. Anna was involved in softball while in school and participated in other school activities, her father, Norman Letalien Jr. of Livermore, said Thursday.

Members of family are keeping in touch and up-to-date on Anna’s condition.

“We have a tight communication system,” Norman Letalien Jr. said. “I’m face-to-face with Anna on FaceTime on the computer.”

The family is collecting funds for Anna to help with medical costs and help family stay close to her, among other associated expenses including replacing her belongings lost in the subsequent fire at the apartment.

“This was an act of domestic violence of the most horrific nature,” Mitchell wrote in her message on the fundraising page. “We must stand with her and lift her up through prayer and financial support. Anna has a long road to recovery and is not out of the woods.”

Anna has gone through a lot of surgeries and has more to go.

She is an employee at a aluminum factory in Alabama, Norman Letalien Jr. said. She is also in college.

Anna was a very good student in school, he said.

“We are a very tight-knit family. My children have been very ethically raised. We have a very tight-knit love for each other,” Letalien said.

According to Mitchell, Anna had another surgery Thursday.

“Anna is nowhere near out of the woods and the concern for infection is huge,” Mitchell wrote on GoFundMe page. “However, we are so happy with the progress that has been made.”

Mitchell thanks everyone for their support and prayers.

To donate people can go to the https://www.gofundme.com/f/anna-willis-letalien-domestic-violence-victim. As of 2:30 p.m. $10,698 in donations had been raised.

