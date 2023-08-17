CHELSEA — A 28-year-old man died Wednesday evening after he lost control of his vehicle and collided with a telephone pole on Togus Road in Chelsea, police said.

A preliminary investigation showed that the driver, Kevin Martin, of Jefferson, was in a 2013 Ford Focus, traveling eastbound on Togus Road, towards the town office.

Martin made an unsafe pass at a high speed, came over a knoll and then swerved to avoid colliding with another car that was entering a driveway, causing him to lose control of his vehicle, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The vehicle crossed the centerline near 381 Togus Road, crashed into a telephone pole and rolled over until it came to rest in a ditch on the westbound side of the road.

Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Maine State Police troopers responded to the crash at 6:50 p.m. Several emergency responders from Togus, Gardiner, and Chelsea also responded.

The crash remains under investigation.

