AUGUSTA — More than 150 people packed into a public hearing Thursday to consider whether Maine should adopt California’s clean vehicle emissions standards and require manufacturers to sell cleaner gas-powered vehicles and more electric vehicles to Maine customers.

Environmentalists who petitioned the Maine Board of Environmental Protection to hold the hearing argue such rules would give residents cleaner air, curb climate change, save them money on gas and car repairs and increase their access to zero-emission cars and trucks that are in high demand. The state considered similar regulations once before, but decided against pursuing them.

The Conservation Law Foundation released a new privately-funded study that estimates the proposed rules would deliver nearly $17 billion in benefits for Maine’s families and businesses, including cleaner air, improved public health, and lower utility bills.

“The math couldn’t be clearer: this new rule will save lives and mean billions in benefits for Mainers,” said CLF attorney Emily Green. “Adopting the rule this year is imperative. But our leaders need to move farther … and go all electric by 2035. Our future health, air, and climate depend on us.”

But opponents claim the rules would hurt struggling Mainers who can’t afford to buy electric vehicles. The Maine Republican Party submitted 1,013 petition signatures from Mainers Thursday who oppose the proposals, claiming they would take away Mainers’ ability to buy gas-powered vehicles.

“This plan, which would take away Mainers’ ability to purchase less-expensive gas-powered vehicles, directly hurts people who are struggling,” said party chairman Joel Stetkis. “It’s the perfect example of the amount of power that the heavy-handed state government has.”

Maine Policy Institute, a Portland-based free-market think tank, urged the state to send the “nonsensical rules to where they belong – the dustbin of history.” It said the implementation of the rules would have catastrophic results for Maine businesses, residents, and the electric grid.

“Our electric grid cannot handle such a rapid transition to electric vehicles at all levels of personal and economic use, and the infrastructure does not exist to ensure all Mainers can safely and conveniently travel using electric vehicles,” said CEO Matthew Green.

The state’s consideration of the proposed regulations is a result of petitions signed by 150 Mainers in late May that were submitted by three environmental groups: Conservation Law Foundation, Natural Resources Council of Maine, and the Sierra Club.

More than 150 people packed into a board room at the Augusta Civic Center to weigh in on the rules. Eight-seven people signed up to testify. The state Department of Environmental Protection will review testimony before deciding whether to propose a rule to the Board of Environmental Protection.

Maine law requires the state to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to 45% below 1990 levels in the next decade and 80% by 2050. Yet Maine has not adopted any regulations or policies addressing the transportation sector, Maine’s largest emissions contributor.

The proposed rules would require increasing the number of new zero and near-zero emission cars and trucks sold in Maine from 43% of all vehicles sold in 2027 to 82% of all vehicles sold in 2032. Electric vehicles make up about 6% of new car sales in Maine now.

More than half of Maine’s greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels come from tailpipe pollution emitted by gas-powered cars and trucks. Increasing access to zero-emission cars and trucks is necessary to hit climate targets set by Gov. Janet Mills, the petitioners claim.

Right now, the proposed rule only goes as far as 2032. The Conservation Law Foundation study noted that if the state requires all new light-duty vehicles sold to be electric by 2035, like other states that have so far adopted the rule, Mainers could save an additional $4 billion.

The proposed rule would give manufacturers “environmental justice” credits for selling lower-priced electric vehicles, reselling electric vehicles at the end of their lease to dealerships that serve poor or frontline communities, and offering financial assistance to low-income buyers.

The credits recognize that Mainers who live in low-income and minority communities are especially vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and air pollution, petitioners say. They frequently live near highways and polluters, and thus often suffer the most severe impacts.

Replacing gas-powered trucks with electric will especially benefit those living near highways or warehouses, petitioners say. In 2020, medium- and heavy-duty trucks represented only 6% of the vehicles on the road but generated more than 55% of the toxic emissions from tailpipes.

Vermont, Massachusetts and New York have already adopted California’s standards. Manufacturers tend to favor these states when it comes to deciding where to ship their limited zero-emissions inventory to avoid the possibility of paying a noncompliance fine, petitioners claim.

Maine considered adopting California’s emissions standards once before, in 2021, but didn’t move forward after commercial and business interests came out against them, claiming the state lacked the charging infrastructure to support it and the technology was unproven.

Gov. Janet Mills has criticized California’s plan to phase out the sale of all new gas-powered vehicles.

But petitioners claim a lot has changed in the last two years, including public attitudes about the improved reliability and fuel and maintenance savings possible with electric vehicles, and the confidence that Maine is moving quickly to expand a statewide charging network.

In April, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed new vehicle emission standards that would reduce harmful carbon dioxide emissions by an estimated 10 billion tons and ensure that two-thirds of new passenger cars sold in the U.S. are electric by 2032.

This story will be updated.

