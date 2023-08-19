Central Maine Power reported that thousands of customers were without power in Cumberland County on Saturday afternoon.

The two biggest areas without power are in Portland, which listed 6,236 customers without power, and in Falmouth, where 5,376 were without power as of 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

It was unclear what caused the outages.

This story will be updated.

