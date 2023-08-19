Central Maine Power reported that thousands of customers were without power in Cumberland County on Saturday afternoon.

The two biggest areas without power are in Portland, which listed 6,236 customers without power, and in Falmouth, where 5,376 were without power as of 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

It was unclear what caused the outages.

This story will be updated.

We are currently responding to a large outage affecting the greater Portland area today. Thank you for your patience as our crews work to resolve the issue — we will provide more information here when it becomes available. — Central Maine Power (@cmpco) August 19, 2023

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: