A Franklin man was killed in a one-car-crash on West Franklin Road early Saturday morning.

The driver, John Emerson, 61, of Franklin, was pronounced dead at the scene after Maine State Police arrived shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday. The troopers’ initial investigation found that Emerson had crossed the centerline before leaving the road and striking a large rock, which caused his 2010 Chevy Aveo to overturn.

Police said they believe speed was a contributing factor.

The incident was first reported by a passing motorist who found Emerson’s car upside-down on the opposite side of the road, and saw that Emerson appeared to be unconscious and seriously hurt.

Maine State Police were assisted by the Franklin Fire Department and EMS.

