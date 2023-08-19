In the midst of an extinction crisis and the ongoing loss of biodiversity around the globe, I find it completely irresponsible that Rep. Jared Golden would support the overturning of Endangered Species Act protections for the northern long-eared bat, in my view dooming this species to extinction.

President Ronald Reagan signed into law the Endangered Species Act Amendments of 1982, which made clear that all decisions regarding the listing of species as threatened or endangered were to be made “solely on the basis of the best scientific and commercial data available.” The reason for this important clarification in the law is simple: Whether or not a species is facing extinction is a scientific question only.

Northern long-eared bats have declined by up to 99% in the Northeast in less than two decades. The Fish and Wildlife Service listed the bat as endangered last November after finding that its previous “threatened” status was not sufficiently protective to keep the bat from slipping further toward extinction. In its final listing rule, the service found that the bat “continues to experience the catastrophic effects of (white nose syndrome) and the compounding effect of other stressors from which extinction is now a plausible outcome under the current conditions.”

Rep. Golden’s vote was contrary to the best available science and not in line with protecting Maine’s biodiversity. I am an extremely disappointed Mainer.

Tara Thornton

Litchfield

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: