I want to thank Sen. Mattie Daughtry for her recent vote to end the sale of flavored tobacco products in Maine.

Here in Maine, we lead the way. And it is nice to see Cumberland County leading the way within our state. Three of the six communities that have locally ended the sale of flavored tobacco products have been in Cumberland County. Brunswick, Portland and South Portland – along with Bangor, Rockland and Bar Harbor – have all acted in the best interest of the health and safety of our kids by ensuring these products cannot be sold in their communities.

The legislation that has come up this year, L.D. 1215, is sponsored by Sen. Jill Duson, also from Cumberland County. And I’m proud to see that my senator, Mattie Daughtry, voted “yes,” to give our youth a fighting chance at a life free from addiction to these terrible products. I thank Sen. Daughtry for putting her constituents ahead of big tobacco. I’m proud that she is my senator.

Melissa Fochesato

Brunswick

