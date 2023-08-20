Imagine my surprise upon opening Page D4 of last Sunday’s Insight section (Aug. 13): A “Doonesbury” cartoon that had a legible font size!

Thank you!

Now, could we have “Doonesbury” more than once a week?

Bernard Mohr
Portland

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles