Expanding broadband infrastructure is critical to ensure that all Maine residents have access to the online resources that allow them to live prosperously. We are fortunate to have federal and state funding aimed at this initiative, but to make this goal a reality, our state must prioritize broadband funding for projects in areas that are truly unserved, with no access at all, rather than allocating funding toward duplicative broadband infrastructure in areas that already have access to multiple providers.

Some advocates are right to point out that infrastructure updates are important, but at this moment, need should drive our grant-making decisions. The state cannot ignore the immense need to revitalize rural communities with high-quality broadband investments for those who lack access. Investing in these communities will offer greater opportunities for remote work and education, telehealth services and other essential services that require internet access.

Throughout my time in the State House as the three-term ranking member of the Energy Committee, I repeatedly heard from constituents about the need for broadband availability in Oxford County. It is time that we invest in their success, and ensure that they can connect to the resources and services they need. If duplicative projects are prioritized over rural and unserved areas, these communities will once again be left behind.

To truly achieve universal connectivity, the state must invest in communities with the greatest need. Leaving Maine’s most rural communities behind is not an option if we aspire for universal connectivity.

Nathan J. Wadsworth

former Republican state representative

Hiram

