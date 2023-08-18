There’s an old, misguided saying: “If you tell a lie big enough, and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.”

Donald Trump has found out that does not work with everyone. The indictments keep coming and more will come forth. How long does it take for Republican candidates and the Republican Party to stop sitting on the fence, step forward and take a stand against Mr. Trump?

The Republican National Convention is almost a year away, in July 2024. There’s still time for Republican candidates and others to make their move.

Do we really want a president who is so corrupt and delusional?

Peter Ferrante

Portland

