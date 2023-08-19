Stephen E. Ambrose

WINDHAM – Stephen E. Ambrose, 76, of Windham, passed away on Aug. 14, 2023, in Portland.

There will be no visiting hours or services.

To share memories of Stephen or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

If so desired, contributions in Stephen’s memory may

be made to

The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland,

217 Landing Rd.,

Westbrook, ME 04092

