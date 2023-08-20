FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Dead Man’s Wake,” by Paul Doiron (Minotaur)

2. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

3. “Tom Lake,” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

4. “The Covenant of Water,” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

5. “The Lioness of Boston,” by Emily Franklin (Godine)

6. “Somebody’s Fool,” by Richard Russo (Knopf)

7. “Crook Manifesto,” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

8. “Happy Place,” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

9. “Hello, Beautiful,” by Ann Napolitano (Dial)

10. “Fourth Wing,” by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled)

Paperback

1. “The Midcoast,” by Adam White (Hogarth)

2. “Night of the Living Rez,” by Morgan Talty (Tin House)

3. “Trust,” by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead)

4. “Rules for Visiting,” by Jessica Francis Kane (Penguin)

5. “The Guest List,” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

6. “Blueberries for Sal,” by Robert McCloskey (Puffin)

7. “The Thursday Murder Club,” by Richard Osman (Penguin)

8. “Never Let Me Go,” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage)

9. “The Secret History,” by Donna Tartt (Vintage)

10. “The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches,” by Sangu Mandanna (Berkley)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Creative Act,” by Rick Rubin (Penguin)

2. “The Wager,” by David Grann (Doubleday)

3. “What an Owl Knows,” by Jennifer Ackerman (Penguin)

4. “The Lost Kitchen,” by Erin French (Clarkson Potter)

5. “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat,” by Samin Nosrat (Simon)

6. “Monsters,” by Claire Dederer (Knopf)

7. “The Ugly History of Beautiful Things,” by Katy Kelleher (Simon)

8. “Directions to Myself,” by Heidi Julavits (Hogarth)

9. “You or Someone You Love,” by Hannah Matthews (Atria)

10. “Revolutionary Spring,” by Christopher Clark (Crown)

Paperback

1. “Several Short Sentences about Writing,” by Verlyn Klinkenborg (Vintage)

2. “Portland Maine: Connections Across Time,” by Paul J. Ledman (Nextsteps)

3. “American Prometheus,” by Kai Bird & Martin J. Sherwin (Vintage)

4. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Vintage)

5. “Walking Through History,” by Paul J. Ledman (Next Steps)

6. “Killers of the Flower Moon,” by David Grann (Vintage)

7. “Bernie’s Mitten Maker,” by Jen Ellis (Green Writers)

8. “Northeaster,” by Cathie Pelletier (Pegasus)

9. “The Maine Atlas & Gazetteer” (Delorme)

10. “Four Thousand Weeks,” by Oliver Burkeman (Picador)

— Longfellow Books, Portland

