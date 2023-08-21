Construction has begun on the Midcoast Athletic and Recreation Complex at Brunswick Landing, which will feature one of the biggest pickleball facilities in the state.

Topsham-based Crooker Construction is building the $1.67 million first phase of the complex, which includes eight pickleball courts, a skatepark and a walking trail, all outdoors. It’s being built on a 10-acre field adjacent to the Brunswick Recreation Center on land that was given to the town after the Brunswick Naval Air Station closed — on the condition it be used for recreation.

“This has been something that has been a long time coming,” said Sally Costello, the town’s director of economic and community development, during a groundbreaking ceremony last week.

A mix of public and private money was used to fund construction, including $625,000 in federal Land and Water Conservation Fund grant money and $600,000 in town recreation fees. The Maine Skateboard Association donated $30,000, while Topsham-based Priority Real Estate Group and the Midcoast Maine Pickleball Club donated $25,000 each.

“Brunswick will be the pickleball capital of Maine,” said John Coray, ambassador for the Midcoast Maine Pickleball Club. “And I can guarantee you when the ribbon is cut on those courts, they will be full, and they will be full seven days a week.”

Construction is expected to be completed around the middle of 2024. The pickleball courts will cost a nominal fee to the town to use, raising an estimated $21,600 in annual revenue to cover $6,000 in operating expenses. There will be no fee to use the skatepark or walking trail.

Advertisement

“The MARC is an investment in the community and one that’s going to benefit Brunswick residents for a long time,” said Jim Howard, president and CEO of Priority Real Estate Group. “It’s going to be a great asset.”

The next phase of the complex calls for a synthetic turf field, grass field, two basketball courts, two tennis courts, a playground and a concession/restroom building, estimated last year to cost around $5 million. An aquatics center and ice rink are planned after.

“The vision for the MARC is to develop a right-sized outdoor complex that meets the needs of a huge cross-section of the community,” said Mike Lyne, chairperson of the MARC Advisory Committee.

The Town Council in June approved spending an additional $550,000 on construction due to higher-than-expected labor costs. The council appropriated $250,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds, $150,000 from Bowdoin College’s annual contribution to the town and $100,000 in recreation fees, among other sources, to cover the additional cost.

“This Recreation Commission and many before have had that continuing foresight to move on this plan and not give up in spite of some hurdles,” Tom Farrell, director of the Parks and Recreation Department, said, adding the complex will be a “tremendous public benefit for decades and decades to come.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: