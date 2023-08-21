Bar Harbor Bank & Trust employees recently presented more than $22,000 in donations collected through the bank’s employee-driven charitable giving program, Casual for a Cause, to seven nonprofit organizations serving Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont residents. The Maine recipients are: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bath/Brunswick, Rotary Club of Rockland, Down East Family YMCA and Mount Desert Island YMCA.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bath/Brunswick is a full-service youth mentoring organization that matches adult and teen mentors to children ages 6-18, primarily from single-parent and low-income households. Mentors provide friendship, support and guidance during the child’s critical childhood and adolescent years. Learn more about Big Brother Big Sisters of Bath/Brunswick at bbbsbathbrunswick.org.

“We are thrilled to be the chosen nonprofit for the Casual for a Cause donation from Bar Harbor Bank & Trust employees,” said Carol Marquis, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bath/Brunswick. “This donation will be put to work immediately to match Littles and support the families we serve. Thank you to Bar Harbor Bank & Trust for this amazing gift and all you do for our community.”

Employees participating in Casual for a Cause dress casually on Fridays in exchange for a bi-weekly payroll deduction made to a pool of funds collected during each quarter. The employees then vote on which nonprofits will receive their contributions. Employees have donated more than $240,000 since the program began in 2018.

