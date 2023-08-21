Bar Harbor Bank & Trust employees recently presented more than $22,000 in donations collected through the bank’s employee-driven charitable giving program, Casual for a Cause, to seven nonprofit organizations serving Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont residents. The Maine recipients are: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bath/Brunswick, Rotary Club of Rockland, Down East Family YMCA and Mount Desert Island YMCA.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bath/Brunswick is a full-service youth mentoring organization that matches adult and teen mentors to children ages 6-18, primarily from single-parent and low-income households. Mentors provide friendship, support and guidance during the child’s critical childhood and adolescent years. Learn more about Big Brother Big Sisters of Bath/Brunswick at bbbsbathbrunswick.org.
“We are thrilled to be the chosen nonprofit for the Casual for a Cause donation from Bar Harbor Bank & Trust employees,” said Carol Marquis, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bath/Brunswick. “This donation will be put to work immediately to match Littles and support the families we serve. Thank you to Bar Harbor Bank & Trust for this amazing gift and all you do for our community.”
Employees participating in Casual for a Cause dress casually on Fridays in exchange for a bi-weekly payroll deduction made to a pool of funds collected during each quarter. The employees then vote on which nonprofits will receive their contributions. Employees have donated more than $240,000 since the program began in 2018.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.