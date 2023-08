A body found Saturday in Caribou has been identified as a missing South Portland woman.

Sonja Knight, 49, had been missing for more than three weeks when her body was discovered in Otter Brook on August 19, according to Caribou Police Chief Michael Gahagan. Her disappearance was reported to South Portland police on July 27.

Police are still investigating her cause of death.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: