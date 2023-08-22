Maine may be coming out of one of the rainiest summers on record, but don’t let that stop you from enjoying all the Midcoast has to offer before the season ends.

Whether you’re looking for outdoor concerts, mini golf, hiking trails, museums, shops, or the ultimate beach spot, look no further than Freeport, Bath, Phippsburg, Wiscasset and Woolwich.

Freeport

L.L. Bean’s Summer in the Park series has attracted hundreds with its free morning yoga, outdoor concerts, movie nights and trivia sessions. This Friday, families can enjoy a kid-friendly film at 7 p.m. and come back Saturday for a free concert featuring Canadian country singer Mackenzie Porter at 7:30 p.m.

The active L.L. Bean campus isn’t the only thing Freeport has to offer. Hiking and biking enthusiasts can drive 15 minutes down the road to enjoy the 244-acre forest and rocky coastline of Wolfe’s Neck State Park. Or maybe you have a more competitive nature. If that’s the case, head over to the Desert of Maine for a round of mini golf, sand dune exploration and more. Owners Doug Heestand and Mela Jones have added new features to the desert this year, including a train that takes you around the entire property and a fossil dig for kids.

Bath

History buffs and art connoisseurs can head to Bath for beautiful architecture, family-run shops, and the Maine Maritime Museum. The museum was founded in 1962 and sits on a 20-acre campus overlooking the Kennebec River. Guests can enjoy boat charters, in-person blacksmithing tutorials, and a new eclectic climate change exhibit called “SeaChange.”

Wiscasset/Woolwich

A Maine summer isn’t complete without a lobster roll and Wiscasset has several options including the award-winning seafood shack Red’s Eats and Sprague’s Lobster. However, if you want a unique experience drive over to Woolwich and visit the Taste of Maine Restaurant and order the “world’s largest lobster roll.”

When you leave with a full belly, make sure you pose for a photo with Larry the Lobster, a 50-foot inflatable crustacean that adorns the restaurant roof. Act fast because, after 45 long years the owners are selling the business at the end of this season, and they haven’t shared what will happen to Larry.

Phippsburg

Everyone loves a good beach day. Soak up the final days of summer at Popham Beach State Park, one of Maine’s most popular beaches. Popham is the ultimate spot for swimming, kayaking, and bird watching. The park is open from 9 a.m. to sunset and is located at 711 Popham Road.

