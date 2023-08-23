The Bath Book Bash will return to Library Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 9 with 35 children’s authors and illustrators.

The day will include the chance to meet with authors, purchase books, attend author workshops and story times and meet beloved children’s character Pete the Cat.

There will be a variety of family-friendly activities, music and food trucks available throughout the day.

For a complete lineup of authors and more information, visit bathbookbash.org.

