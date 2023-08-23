Brunswick, with the help of the Greater Portland Council of Governments, is working on drafting a new Climate Action Plan, which will guide the reduction of pollution and help create new jobs as the town transitions to a cleaner energy economy.

This process consists of an emissions inventory, vulnerability assessment and community involvement. To give feedback, complete a survey at surveymonkey.com/r/RLRZLTQ.

The town encourages residents to engage and provide feedback on how the town should best ensure that its plan meets the community’s needs.

