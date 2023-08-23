Beginning Monday, Aug. 28, the portion of the Crystal Spring Farm Garden Trail that crosses Mare Brook in Brunswick will be closed for culvert remediation work. The trail will reopen Friday, Sept. 1.

Restoration work is necessary because the culvert system is currently rusted and undersized, increasing the velocity of water flowing downstream and affecting aquatic organisms and their habitat.

Work will include removing the culvert, restoring the channel and adding a walking bridge.

Thornton Oaks is the first of four culverts to be addressed following the creation of the Mare Brooks Watershed Management Plan. The project is funded through the Environmental Protection Agency Section 319 of the Clean Water Act, designed to help communities restore and protect waters within priority watersheds.

