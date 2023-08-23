Harpswell is creating a new comprehensive plan for 2024 to guide future decisions and policies, drafted by the Comprehensive Plan Task Force.

The task force held an in-person “Visioning Session,” but is still seeking additional input from the public, including a survey on the community’s vision for Harpswell.

Residents can join discussion boards relating to the plan, read the Visioning Report, respond to the survey and keep up to date on the latest draft inventories and goals at compplan2024-harpswell.hub.arcgis.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: