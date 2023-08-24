AUGUSTA — Officials have identified the two people killed in Tuesday’s airplane crash in Litchfield.

The pilot was James Shepard-Kegl, 69, of North Yarmouth, and the student pilot was Jumaane Omar Stanley Melville, 37, of St. Petersberg, Florida, the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

The plane, a Beechcraft C-99 owned by Wiggins Airways, was on a training flight when it crashed at 5:41 p.m. into Danforth Hill near the Wales town line. It had taken off from the Auburn-Lewiston Municipal Airport circling southwest over Sebago Lake before continuing northeast and making a loop in southwestern Kennebec County.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board arrived in Maine on Wednesday and are expected to be at the crash scene through Friday as the wreckages is removed and transferred to another location.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: