Maine’s congressional delegation is asking the U.S. Justice Department to shut down illegal Chinese-run marijuana growing operations in the state.

A letter signed by Maine’s U.S. senators and representatives this week to Attorney General Merrick Garland comes in response to a report on a conservative news website suggesting there could be as many as 270 growing operations here worth more than $4 billion.

“These reports of illegal growing operations within the state are alarming, and we are writing to request additional information about what the DOJ is doing to address this situation,” the delegation wrote.

U.S. Sens Susan Collins and Angus King, and U.S. Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden posed a series of questions centered mostly around what the government knows about these operations and what it plans to do to disrupt them.

Maine law allows for the adult use of marijuana, but the industry is highly regulated and taxed.

A report by the Daily Caller last week cited a confidential memo it said was distributed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials and detailed widespread Chinese marijuana growing operations in Maine that were not being regulated or taxes.

The memo alleged that profits from these operations are being sent back to China or used in other criminal activities. Federal officials have not provided additional details about the memo since its contents were reported.

