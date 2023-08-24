Check out nearly 100 juried exhibitors from Maine and New England at the Portland Fine Craft Show on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Free Street Parking Lot between the Portland Museum of Art and Dogfish Café.

Visit shopmainecraft.com to preview work from all vendors.Individual featured items may not be available at the show.

Seven broomcorn whisks with multi-colored handles fan out on a wood background.

Brooms and brushes by Redmond Philbert
Artisan Robert Sheckler regularly teaches brush-making classes in Southern Maine and will be sharing his skills at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at his booth.

Two ceramic vases sculpted to look like fennel bulbs. One has a peony in it.

Vases by Molten Ceramics
Fennel and blueberries become fresh little bud vases alongside other ceramic delights at artist Bea Willemsen’s booth.

Serving tray made from live edge wood with metal handless. On the tray is a bowl of cheese and a toothpick holder.

Furniture and home goods by Barn and Mill Gallery
Tables and home décor made from live edge slabs are an essential part of a Maine home. Made by artisan Kevin Shea.

Single handwoven and folded tea towel on a white background.

Tea towels by The Cultivated Thread
Handwoven tea towels may seem pricy, but the multi-year durability of these often-organic textiles made by Hilary Crowell make them worth the investment.

A wooden serving tray shaped like an oyster with 12 oyster shaped impressions craved into it.

Serving platters by Oyster River Joinery
Oysters, shrimp, fish, and deviled eggs deserve their own dedicated platters, and artisan Paul Sampson has you covered.

Painted on the side of a ceramic bowl, white cat in an astronaut suit moves through outer space

Cereal bowls by Coywolf Studio
Yes, you need new cereal bowls and yes, they will have astronaut animals on them, painted by Rhode Island-based ceramicist Ian Buchbinder.

Handwoven basket of sweetgrass and sisal dyed different colors.

Storage baskets by Agaseke
Rwandan-grown sweetgrass and sisal are woven into baskets by Maine-based artisan Ange Muhorakye.

