Check out nearly 100 juried exhibitors from Maine and New England at the Portland Fine Craft Show on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Free Street Parking Lot between the Portland Museum of Art and Dogfish Café.

Visit shopmainecraft.com to preview work from all vendors.Individual featured items may not be available at the show.

Brooms and brushes by Redmond Philbert

Artisan Robert Sheckler regularly teaches brush-making classes in Southern Maine and will be sharing his skills at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at his booth.

Vases by Molten Ceramics

Fennel and blueberries become fresh little bud vases alongside other ceramic delights at artist Bea Willemsen’s booth.

Furniture and home goods by Barn and Mill Gallery

Tables and home décor made from live edge slabs are an essential part of a Maine home. Made by artisan Kevin Shea.

Tea towels by The Cultivated Thread

Handwoven tea towels may seem pricy, but the multi-year durability of these often-organic textiles made by Hilary Crowell make them worth the investment.

Serving platters by Oyster River Joinery

Oysters, shrimp, fish, and deviled eggs deserve their own dedicated platters, and artisan Paul Sampson has you covered.

Cereal bowls by Coywolf Studio

Yes, you need new cereal bowls and yes, they will have astronaut animals on them, painted by Rhode Island-based ceramicist Ian Buchbinder.

Storage baskets by Agaseke

Rwandan-grown sweetgrass and sisal are woven into baskets by Maine-based artisan Ange Muhorakye.

