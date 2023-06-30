Pack basket

Picnic baskets are cute but cumbersome, while this pack basket (made of rock maple in Lincoln, Maine) is functional and finely made. $95 at packbasketsofmaine.com

Camp table

Organize your spread up and away from dogs, ants, and careless footsteps. $49.95 at llbean.com

Wine bag by Loquat

The perfect accessory for the picnic guest, and then you can leave it behind as a thank you gift. $25 at loquatshop.com or 58 Exchange St., Portland

Tree identification guide by May Theilgaard Watts

Get even closer to nature and learn to identify your local trees with this classic pocket guide. $5.95 from Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shops, shermans.com and multiple retail locations.

Fog Linen Work picnic blanket

Soft and simple, these cloths are made from Lithuanian grown flax. $90 at soleilmaine.com or 550 Congress St., Portland

Silver Surfer folding knife by Tekto Knives

Slice your Stilton or Sainte-Maure de Touraine in style. $149.99 at tektoknives.com

Soy wax citronella candle by Bare Natural Soap Co.

For when the sun goes down and the bugs come out, a covered candle container is easy to travel with and refill. $16 at barenaturalsoapco.com

