Pack basket
Picnic baskets are cute but cumbersome, while this pack basket (made of rock maple in Lincoln, Maine) is functional and finely made. $95 at packbasketsofmaine.com
Camp table
Organize your spread up and away from dogs, ants, and careless footsteps. $49.95 at llbean.com
Wine bag by Loquat
The perfect accessory for the picnic guest, and then you can leave it behind as a thank you gift. $25 at loquatshop.com or 58 Exchange St., Portland
Tree identification guide by May Theilgaard Watts
Get even closer to nature and learn to identify your local trees with this classic pocket guide. $5.95 from Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shops, shermans.com and multiple retail locations.
Fog Linen Work picnic blanket
Soft and simple, these cloths are made from Lithuanian grown flax. $90 at soleilmaine.com or 550 Congress St., Portland
Silver Surfer folding knife by Tekto Knives
Slice your Stilton or Sainte-Maure de Touraine in style. $149.99 at tektoknives.com
Soy wax citronella candle by Bare Natural Soap Co.
For when the sun goes down and the bugs come out, a covered candle container is easy to travel with and refill. $16 at barenaturalsoapco.com
