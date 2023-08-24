BRUNSWICK – Frank Stuart Taylor, 84, of Hanson Drive, passed away on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023 at MidCoast Hospital.

He was born in Boston, Mass. on Dec. 26, 1938, the son of Elenor and Frank Harding-Taylor. Brother to Noble and Philip Taylor.

He was a 1956 graduate of Somerville High School, a 1958 graduate of Suffolk University School of Business, a 1960 graduate of Bentley University School of Accounting, and a 1967 graduate of Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary.

In 1956 Stuart had a profound conversion experience, committing his life to Christ and full-time ministry. On Dec. 21, 1963 Stuart married the love of his whole life, Anita Emily Taylor.

While Stuart practiced accounting for many years at Savings Bank Life Insurance in Boston, Mass., he pursued his vocational calling in 1967 when he became the Pastor at Calvary Baptist on Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia where he and Anita served for five years. Their next church was Main Street Baptist in Sackville, New Brunswick where they served for nine years, followed by their last church in Canada of six years, Crestwicke Baptist in Guelph, Ontario. Stuart and Anita moved back to the United States to pastor at Central Baptist in Middleboro, Mass. for 12 years. Their last full-time pastorate was in Brunswick at Berean Baptist where they served for six years.

Stuart and Anita impacted thousands of lives through their faithful and loving ministry. Stuart and Anita had a deep and abiding love that spanned their whole marriage. They will be missed dearly by their four sons.

Stuart was predeceased by his loving wife, Anita Emily Taylor on Jan. 12, 2021.

Stuart is survived by son, David of Phoenix, Ariz., son, Mark of Brunswick, son, James of Hoschton, Ga., and son, Philip of Clermont, Fla. He is also survived by five grandchildren; one great-grandchild, and one soon-to-be great-grandchild who all loved and revered him.

Stuart’s authentic personal faith and spiritual leadership has provided encouragement and guidance to countless people. His bold Christian life impacted the eternity of many. This remarkable husband, father, pastor, and friend will be missed dearly by all who were privileged to know him.

A combined memorial for Stuart and Anita will be held on June 15, 2024 at 2 p.m. at Berean Baptist, Brunswick.

Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family at http://www.setsonsfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers,

the family requests that all donations be sent to Stuart and Anita’s home church:

Berean Baptist Church

15 Cumberland St.

Brunswick, ME 04011

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous