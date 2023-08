Strickland, Jeffrey Powell 58, of Westbrook, Aug. 14, at home. Service 4 p.m., Aug. 30, Dolby Blais & Segee Funeral Home, Westbrook, then gathering, VFW Post 6859 in Portland. Burial 10 a.m., Aug. 31, Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta

