BRUNSWICK – Marguerite D. Smith, 92, was born on May 10, 1931 and passed away on Aug. 16, 2023.
She was the daughter of the late Frank and Blanche Atwood and was also predeceased by her son, Danny Smith; and her four siblings.
She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Carter, her sons Ronald, Shawn and Paul and his wife Leeann; as well as by her beloved kitty, Ellie Mae.
She held various careers and her interests were her family, friends, church, music, fishing and reading.
Services will be held at the East Brunswick Baptist Church, 83 Farley Rd., Brunswick on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers
please make donations in her honor to the
East Brunswick
Baptist Church,
P.O. Box 336,
Brunswick, ME 04011
