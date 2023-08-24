Sunday, Aug. 27, is the last day for those interested to enter a photo into Scarborough’s “Summer Outdoors” photo contest. Participants have already entered a wide array of outdoor summer photos, including vibrant sunsets on the water, animals on the beach and children enjoying the waves.

Scarborough residents and neighbors are encouraged to snap a photo while they’re outside enjoying scenery and upload up to three photos to the Scarborough town website. Photos must be taken in Scarborough and the outdoors to qualify, and categories include beaches, pets, scenic and natural landscape, wildlife, parks and paths, and families and fun.

Winners in each category will receive a gift card to a variety of Scarborough businesses.

