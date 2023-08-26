Marshall Addy, Medomak Valley senior, lineman: Addy is a two-time Class C North pick as a defensive end and offensive guard. The 220-pound Class B wrestling champ is a disruptive force on defense for the defending regional champions.

Jaydon Agosto, Biddeford senior, defensive back/wide receiver: The team captain, an all-Class B South pick as a defensive back, is fast, athletic and a sure tackler. On the offensive side, he had 25 catches with seven touchdowns.

Max Andrews, Kennebunk junior, defensive back/wide receiver: A three-year starter on defense at free safety, Andrews started both ways a year ago, with 25 catches for 458 yards and four scores, and 75 tackles, eight pass breakups and four interceptions on defense. He also was 30 of 33 on extra-point attempts.

Indi Backman, Falmouth junior, running back/linebacker: A starter since his freshman season, the 6-1, 195-pound Backman rushed for 1,054 yards and 14 touchdowns while making a team-high 90 tackles and earning first-team Class B North honors at linebacker. He’ll be running behind a big line led by Varsity Maine All-State selection Will Gale, a 6-4, 290-pound tackle.

Jordan Bissonnette, Sanford junior, running back/linebacker: Bissonnette is one of the best returning players in the state, impacting the game on both sides of the ball. At 6-1, 230, he’s a durable, punishing runner who can also catch the ball, and he even played some quarterback while piling up over 1,600 all-purpose yards. He was also the Spartans’ leading tackler and heads a team that returns seven starters on both sides of the ball.

Reegan Buck, Portland, senior, wide receiver/slot back/safety: The Bulldogs’ top returning offensive threat from the 2022 Class B South championship team, Buck will play multiple positions on offense and is the signal caller on defense as Portland returns to A North.

Harry Bunce, Thornton Academy senior, linebacker: Bunce is a three-year starter, team captain and leader of the Trojans’ defense. He made 96 tackles as a junior and was an all-conference player after making 63 tackles as a sophomore.

Noah Carpenter, Leavitt junior, quarterback/safety/kicker: The 2022 Varsity Maine Player of the Year, Carpenter rushed for 1,174 yards and 22 touchdowns, completed 119 of 190 passes for 2,006 yards and 27 touchdowns, and made 77 tackles with two interceptions and a forced fumble.

CJ Cooper, Bonny Eagle junior, wide receiver/defensive back: At 6-3, 170, Cooper has the size, athletic ability and savvy to beat defenders in the air and the speed to run past them. The first-team Class A South receiver should benefit from the return of quarterback Terrell Edwards, who started as a sophomore but did not play last season.

Bruce Coulter, Hermon junior, running back/safety: Coulter is a two-year all-conference free safety who can cover the pass and make tackles at the line of scrimmage. He will become a focal point on offense after the graduation of 1,800-yard rusher Gary Glidden.

Alex Dobson, South Portland senior, lineman: A returning starter at offensive guard and defensive tackle, the 5-10, 240-pound Dobson helps lead a veteran offensive line that should ease the Red Riots’ transition back to Class A.

Owen Dunn, Maranacook senior, running back/defensive end: One of the top running backs in the eight-man Small School division the last two seasons, Dunn will be the Black Bears’ top offensive weapon again. Last season, he averaged 10.2 yards per carry, running for 804 yards and six touchdowns. On defense, Dunn had 40 tackles, one sack, and four forced fumbles in 2022.

Dash Farrell, Mt. Ararat junior, running back/linebacker: Farrell missed the second half of last season because of a hip injury. Now healthy, he is set to take over the primary running responsibilities from his brother, Shea, who has graduated. A hard-nosed runner who is not afraid of contact, Farrell will be a key player on both sides of the ball for a team looking to advance to a third straight regional final.

Will Francis, Orono junior, wide receiver/defensive back: One of the top offensive players in the eight-man Small School division last season (along with teammate Pierce Walston), Francis gives quarterback Jack Brewer a fast, dependable receiver. Francis returned a pair of kickoffs for touchdowns in the state championship game last season.

Trevor Gerrish, Brunswick junior, wide receiver/linebacker: Gerrish gives the Dragons, who are playing their first season in the eight-man division, a potential playmaker. The 6-5 wideout is a big target for quarterback Cam Beal. Gerrish’s hands, size and speed make him a deep ball threat.

Brock Gibbons, Lake Region junior, quarterback/safety: As a sophomore, Gibbons threw for 1,700 yards and 17 touchdowns, and ran for 400 yards and four touchdowns. He’ll look to continue the strong connection he built with receiver Jackson Libby (500 receiving yards, five touchdowns) as the Lakers look to reach the eight-man Large School South playoffs.

Calin Gould, Morse senior, quarterback/defensive back: Gould gained 1,395 yards from scrimmage last season (882 rushing, 513 passing) while running for 13 touchdowns and throwing for four more. One of the top returning players in the eight-man Large School North division, Gould should help the Shipbuilders contend in a competitive league. He also made 54 tackles last season.

Dawson Harrison, Waterville senior, running back/defensive back: A first-team all-conference selection last season, Harrison will be a key to Waterville’s rushing attack. He ran for more than 600 yards and nine touchdowns, helping the Panthers reach the eight-man Large School state championship game for a second consecutive season.

Zach Kristan, Gardiner senior, tight end: The three-sport athlete set a school record last season with 37 catches, good for 437 yards and three touchdowns.

Jonny Lettre, Cony senior, lineman: A two-time Varsity Maine All-State wrestler, including at 285 pounds as a junior, Lettre is a returning all-conference guard and a tone-setter for the Rams.

Kemsley Marsters, Foxcroft Academy senior, kicker/running back: As a kicker, Masters had 48 touchbacks on kickoffs. Marsters also is a dangerous return man on kicks and punts for the defending Class D state champions.

Michael McGonagle, Yarmouth senior, running back: McGonagle was a workhorse for the Clippers last season, carrying the ball for 2,562 yards and 23 touchdowns to help Yarmouth win the eight-man Large School state title. McGonagle ran for 198 yards in a 30-26 win over Waterville in the state championship game, with two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in the final minute.

Kaden Paaso, Mountain Valley senior, quarterback/linebacker: Paaso will be a key player for the Falcons as they make the jump from the eight-man Small School division to Large School North. As the quarterback in Mountain Valley’s single wing offense last season, Paaso ran for 697 yards and 14 touchdowns. As a linebacker, Paaso made 72 tackles, including 17 for a loss, with three interceptions, three sacks and a forced fumble.

Tobias Perkins, Windham senior, tight end/linebacker: Perkins was leading the Eagles in tackles before a Week 3 injury ended his 2022 season. In addition to being a top linebacker, he will play several positions on offense. Primarily a tight end/H-back, Perkins will also get snaps at running back, receiver and even quarterback.

Riley Provencher, Old Orchard Beach junior, wide receiver/defensive back: A two-way all-conference player for the Seagulls last season, Provencher is one of the top receivers in the eight-man division. He made 40 catches for 708 yards and 10 touchdowns, helping Old Orchard Beach win the Small School state championship. With quarterback Brady Plante also returning, Provencher provides a dangerous target.

Jamier Rose, Noble junior, quarterback/safety: A gifted athlete, Rose will move from running back to running the offense. He is expected to be a two-way threat as the Knights make the move from Class B to Class A.

Aiden Sergent, Oceanside senior, running back/defensive end: The Class C North Player of the Year in 2022 returns after running for 1,641 yards on 197 carries, with 26 rushing touchdowns.

Holden Shaw, Oxford Hills senior, lineman: A returning Varsity Maine All-State pick, the 6-5, 245-pound two-way lineman earned first-team Class A honors on offense, where he led the Vikings in pancake blocks. He also had 11 tackles for loss, with four sacks and two pass deflections.

Aidan Taylor, Westbrook senior, tight end/wide receiver: An all-conference player as a junior, the 6-4, 180-pounder can play tight to the line or spread out, and will require attention from opposing defenses.

Izak Young, Gorham senior, quarterback/defensive back: A returning starter on both offense and defense, Young threw for 895 yards and ran for another 380, accounting for 19 touchdowns. Young gives Gorham one of the few experienced quarterbacks in Class B South.

